Anushka Sharma is all things classy. From cheat meals to yummy (yet healthy) indulgences, we get to see it all on her Instagram page. Those who follow the actress know that she has a soft spot for one particular classic Parisian delicacy. Oh yes! It's pretty easy to guess. We are talking about croissants. Even when not in Paris, absolutely nothing stops Anushka Sharma from devouring the buttery, flakey French pastry. What's the best part about her recent croissant outing? It was loaded with a generous amount of melted chocolate. We bet you, a glimpse of the sweet treat - shared by Anushka in the last slide - will leave you craving chocolate croissants. She also posted a bunch of snaps showing off the million-dollar smile and chocolate-laced hands.

“Croissant high,” Anushka Sharma captioned the post. Check it out below.

Anushka Sharma's candid posts speak volumes about her love for eating. From a regional platter to her food shenanigans in a foreign land, we have handpicked her top five foodie outings which have always left us craving. Let's take a look:

1. When In Thailand…

Anushka Sharma recently flew to Bangkok owing to her work commitments. She relished her daily dose of greens in the form of a platter of sauteed beans. It was followed by a ‘made in heaven pairing' - mango and sticky rice. The sweet treats and the traditional coconut water were the icings on the cake. Take a look at her Bangkok diaries here.

2. Soya Chaap

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma visited a temple in Kakrighat near Nainital, Uttarakhand with her husband Virat Kohli. It was obvious the power couple gobbled down a delicious meal while soaking the sun in the mountains. Virat and Anushka enjoyed a Tandoori treat which is extremely popular in the Northern part of the country: a scrumptious plate of soya chaap. Know all about it here.

3. Healthy Powerpack Snack

Anushka Sharma's healthy and fulfilling midday snack once featured greek yoghurt, berries and some nuts. It is indeed a wholesome meal in itself. Click here to read more about this story.

4. South Indian Classic

Anushka Sharma absolutely loves traditional food. The actress clearly has a special place in her heart for South Indian delicacies. And, Karnataka's 'Thatte Idli' is at the top of the list. Thatte Idli is a bit larger than regular ones and this one also had 'gunpowder' smeared over it. We also noticed a tempering of mustard seeds which added more flavour to the idlis. It was served with spicy and tangy tomato chutney on the side. Check it out here.

5. Maharashtrian Platter

The actress loves many platters of delicious food but the Maharashtrian spread has an upper hand over others - simple, comforting and flavourful. She once relished varan bhaat (dal and rice) served with dollops of toop (ghee) and masala bhaat (rice dish) cooked in a melange of spices and vegetables like green peas. Anushka Sharma's "natural" platter also had a bunch of curries, loncha and what appeared to be ‘arbi ke patte ke pakode.' Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her OTT project 'Chakda Xpress.' It is a film based on the life of ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.