Diljit Dosanjh has won many hearts over the years, be it for his acting prowess or singing skills. The singer-actor is also a self-confessed foodie who loves to showcase his culinary skills or love for good food on social media. What makes Diljit's food shenanigans even more impressive are the funny and witty comments that accompany his posts. In a new post on Instagram Stories, Diljit has shared an image of a can of the fizzy drink Coca Cola and what seemed to be some kind of delicious Sushi. In his own inimitable way, he captioned the post, “Combo da toi tod nahi (this combo is one of a kind).” Take a look:

A few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of a grandmother making kada prasad — a soft, velvety, and rich halwa — from scratch. In the video, we see the woman melting the ghee in a pan, and then adding flour, sugar, and water, one after the other. Click here to watch this heart-warming video. If watching the video has got you craving, fret not, as we have the recipe for you. To make your own kada prasad, click here.

In November, Diljit Dosanjh took his followers on another culinary journey. He shared a video of the dish that he was making: Shakshuka. Diljit starts by making a perfectly-mushy tomato and onion masala and then tops it with a few eggs. Before tucking into this Middle Eastern delicacy, he garnishes it with a few of his favourite seasonings. Take a look at the images of Diljit making Shakshuka here. If you want to rustle it up in your kitchen, here's the recipe.

Though Diljit Dosanjh likes any kind of food, he prefers starting his day in the morning on a healthy note. On one occasion, in an Instagram post, we saw him keeping a glass full of fresh cherries handy while traveling. Take a look at it here.





Talking about mornings, Diljit Dosanjh, once, also gave his followers a glimpse of his, “Morning Shakityan” (morning power). He had shared an image on Instagram Stories, that had some chopped tomatoes and a slew of herbs and seasonings such as paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper, and basil. In another post, we saw the tomatoes boiling in a pot. Click here to read more about Diljit Dosanjh's tomato soup.





Has Diljit Dosanjh's delicious-looking food made you hungry? If yes, head to the kitchen and make yourself something yummy.