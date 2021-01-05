Jacqueline Fernandez's Meal Is A Potpourri Of Winter Greens (See Pic)

Find out what's there in Jacqueline's delicious salad bowl

It is rightly said, what we eat reflects on our face. Healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand. Our diet regime plays a major role in our overall lifestyle and fitness. Jacqueline Fernandez is one Bollywood actor who is known for her flawless skin and perfect body. An ardent believer of healthy living, this 35-year-old Bollywood beauty regularly gives us a sneak-peak into life, filled with healthy foods, yoga and workouts. She often posts snaps of every day meal and workouts sessions on her social media handles, giving us major fitness and diet goals.

















Keeping up with the tradition, Jacqueline recently took to Instagram to share a story about one of her everyday meals and captioned it 'Salad Queen!' Let's take a look at the story:





Here, we can see the Bollywood diva enjoying a healthy salad bowl filled with lettuce, broccoli, arugula, spring onion, zucchini and other winter produces. It is also topped with some cherry tomatoes and fried garlic, adding an extra zing to the palate. Sounds delicious, right?!





If you too want to enjoy a healthy and tasty bowl of salad like Jacqueline, here we have a surprise for you. We handpicked some super delicious salad recipes for you that is nutritious and filled with seasonal fruits vegetables. Read On.





5 Winter-Special Salad Recipes For You:

Chickpea And Spinach Salad

If we think of winter greens, one of the first names that come in mind is spinach. Here we bring a lip-smacking spinach salad that includes the goodness of chickpeas, fresh mint and more. Click here for recipe.





Also Read: Winter Diet: 4 Sumptuous Spinach Soup Recipes For A Wholesome Meal









Spinach is deemed a superfood for its innumerable health benefits





Apple Salad With Winter Greens

A perfect meal for winters, this bowl of salad includes crunchy apple, sprouts, healthy greens, tangy berries etc. The perfect mix of sweet, salty and tangy flavours will surely surprise you with every bite. Click here for recipe.





Warm Mushroom Salad

Come winters and we look for warm food options to soothe us in the cold weather. Keeping this in mind, we found a warm mushroom salad recipe for you that warm sautéed mushrooms and fried onions. You must give it a try! Click here for recipe.





Broccoli And Almonds Salad

If you are looking shed some weight in the yummiest way possible, then this recipe is just for you. This salad includes butter-sautéed broccoli topped with sliced almonds that adds crunch with every bite. Click here for recipe.





Smoked Beetroot Salad

During winters, beetroot holds a constant place in every kitchen pantry. This red coloured vegetable is sweet, crunchy and a storehouse of nutrients. Here we bring a smoked beetroot salad recipe that includes guava juice and orange - adding some flavour to the season. Click here for recipe.













