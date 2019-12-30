SEARCH
Kareena, Anushka, Alia and Parineeti Are Ending The Year with Lots Of Foodie Fun (See Pics Inside)

Here's how our Bollywood celebrities are living it up around the world to bid a grand goodbye to the decade.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 30, 2019 13:57 IST

  • With a decade coming to an end, the celebrations are an all-time high
  • Leading on it are our B-town celebs glamming up around the world
  • We are here with what the celebs have been bingeing on while on vacation

We are in the last week of not just a year but also of an entire decade, and the world is in a celebratory mode. Many of us have already planned how they are going bid goodbye to one of the most eventful decades. And giving us major new-year goals are none other than our favourite Bollywood celebrities. From beautiful snowy pictures to tantalising food, we got a round-up of how our stars are going to celebrate (and binge on) New Year's Eve.

(Also Read: 7 Innovative New Year Eve's Party Recipes You Can Try At Home)

1. Kareena & Karisma Kapoor

Leading the way is the Bollywood diva, actor Kareena Kapoor along with her husband Saif, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor. Riding high on the success of her latest film Good Newwz, the actor took off to Gstaad, Switzerland right after Christmas. Karisma Kapoor shared a host of pictures on Instagram. We got a glimpse of their feast that included drool-worthy spaghettis and croissants. Karisma posted a story with a picture of creamy Spaghetti with prawn carpaccio, which looked every bit delicious. She also posted a video of a crepe flambé in making and we just can't resist! Have a look-

b2cj47l
jt9magf

2. Anushka Sharma

It seems like the Gstaad is every celebrity's go-to list this winter season. Anushka Sharma along with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli is also living it up in the ski town. The actor shared Instagram stories about how they noshed on Japanese cuisine with some sushis.

(Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Celebration Continues With Delicious Food: See Pics)

31237rv

3. Alia Bhatt

While the ski town might be the most popular destination, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is keeping it quiet and low-key as they took off to an undisclosed location. Alia also posted an Instagram story soaking up in the sun with a beach view that looks like an island along with a book. In her next story, she posted a picture of a plate full of freshly cut fruits, including watermelon, papaya and mangoes that might've been her breakfast.

u0mkrc2o

4. Parineeti Chopra

The Ishaqzaade actor is currently holidaying around Europe with her friends. She has been active on social media and has been updating all about the trip when she shared a picture of pretzels while travelling to St. Wolfgang in Austria. She captioned the image, 'My kind of heaven'. And they sure looks heavenly! Parineeti also shared a picture of herself sitting pretty and sipping on hot chocolate with a scenic view. She captioned the picture, 'Hot chocolate with a view'.

dj103028



While all our favourite celebrities glamming the world around and giving us major travel and food goals, it seems like we need to up our new-year game too! Let us know what you plan to cook at New Year's Eve in the comments section below.

Comments

