Winters are never complete without gajar ka halwa. Agree? Well, Shraddha Kapoor does. She recently showcased her love for the yummy delight on Instagram Stories. The Indian dessert made with grated carrots, a specific amount of water, milk, sugar, cardamom, and ghee can make you feel heavenly just by tasting a spoonful of it. In the picture she shared, the actress was seen getting her hair and makeup done, seemingly seated in her makeup room. Additionally, she was seen all set to indulge in a bowl of what appears to be the scrumptious gajar ka halwa. Her cute smile in the photo revealed her excitement to savour the sweet treat. Finally, revealing her "obsession" with carrots, the foodie wrote atop the picture, “Dil bole gajar dimaag bole aur bhi gajar!!! Kya ye normal hai ya obsession??! (The heart says carrots, the mind says even more carrots!!! Is this normal or an obsession??!)”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story here:

5 Recipes Of Gajar To Enjoy In Winters

The winter season and popular dishes like those with carrots are not new for foodies. Here are a few recipes that you can try at home:

1. Sugar-Free Gajar Ka Halwa

One of the most favourite Indian desserts for food enthusiasts. But if you are worried about the calories and sugar intake, read here to know more about the sugar-free gajar ka halwa recipe.

2. Gajar Ka Paratha

Made using grated carrots, whole wheat flour, green chillies, coriander leaves, and flavourful spices, gajar ka paratha is the perfect winter breakfast for anyone. Check out the whole recipe here.

3. Gajar Ka Achaar

Now, when indulging in gajar ka paratha, you need a perfect accompaniment with it. Right? This achaar recipe can be paired not only with parathas but also with all your meals during winters. Check out the full recipe here.

4. Gajar Halwa Tart

If tarts are your go-to meals during sweet cravings, then give them a twist with delectable halwa. You can also accompany the dish with a bowl of rabdi on the side. Read here to know the recipe.

5. Gajar Matar Khichdi

Along with the added benefits of carrots, this easy, quick dish can make your weekend special. Check out the recipe here.

5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Carrots

Also, look at the key benefits of winter's favourite vegetable to your body:

Boosts eye health:Carrots, being rich in vitamin A, lutein, and lycopene, help maintain good eyesight. Ensures bowel movements: The significant amount of dietary fibre in carrots supports digestion and helps prevent conditions like constipation. Fights cholesterol: Carrots boost heart health with the high fibre quotient in them, which helps in removing excess "unhealthy " (LDL) cholesterol levels from the body. Boosts skin health: Packed with potassium, beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, and the high silicon content of carrot roots, it gives the skin and nails a radiant glow. Boosts immunity: The various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as B6 and K, potassium, phosphorus, and more, contribute to bone health, a stronger nervous system, and better brain function.

We await more foodie updates from Shradhha Kapoor!