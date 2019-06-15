The New Menu At Farzi Cafe Aerocity Is All About Modern Indian And Molecular Gastronomy

Farzi Cafe has one of the longest bars in the city.

It was not more than two years ago, when Aerocity was known only for five-star and business hotels, but now the place has drawn the interest of various restaurateurs and has been nicknamed as the 'Cyber Hub of Delhi.' In the last few months, many restaurants have opened at Aerocity, and many more are set to open in the coming months. One of the main reasons that is catching restaurateurs' attention to Aerocity is its location, which successfully targets diners from Gurgaon and Delhi, in addition to the working professionals, travellers and guests staying in nearby hotels.





One of the recent entrants at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, is Zorawar Kalra's modern Indian bistro - Farzi Cafe. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a chic cafe with capsule-shaped windows but as you move inside, the restaurant has a swanky contemporary decor with high ceilings, casual and comfortable seating, dark-wood tables and copper accents. A lively place for a fun evening, Farzi Cafe has one of the longest bars in the city and a dance place where you can dance the night away.





For the ones who love Indian cuisine, Farzi Cafe aims to offer a modern touch on Indian cuisine through the use of molecular gastronomy, although the menu also offers some non-Indian dishes as well. Mishti Doi Shots were the first thing that was served to us, which was made with the spherification technique - little sweet with tang set our appetites up for the evening.



Mishti Doi Shots





We started our evening with Dal Chawal Arancini - which is a perfect blend of Italian flavours in Indian style. It looked like an imposter initially, but we took to them with open arms. The inside out Vada Pao #Farzified was quite intriguing. It had the true vada pav flavours, with pav inside the vada! FFC - Farzi Fried Chicken with smoked barbeque cream is an interesting version of chicken tangdi kebabs, which will tantalise your palate but will never leave it overwhelmed. In the kebabs, we tried the deliciously melt-in-mouth Tandoori Goat Shoulder with pudina tawa parantha. The kebab was succulent and filled with rich Indian masala - it was the stellar dish of the evening.





Dal Chawal Arancini





FFC - Farzi Fried Chicken





Vada Pao #Farzified





Tandoori Goat Shoulder





In the mains, we had Prawn Chettinad with curry leaf fried rice - the chettinad curry is originally spicy but the curry at Farzi Cafe was mellower to cater to the palates of cosmopolitan guests. The next we tried Shawarma Biryani - which turned out to be a let-down. The chicken was little chewy and lacked the obvious sign of the promised modern twist Farzi Cafe is known for.





Shawarma Biryani





Not uncommon to most of us, over ordering is maybe our downfall, especially while eating Indian food and hence, there was very little space for dessert. But we managed to try Parle G Cheese Cake, which had cream cheese Parle G biscuits literally floating in rabri. The dessert was a perfect ending to a fun evening.





Parle G Cheese Cake





The cafe also serves some "Farzi Style" cocktails like Bang Bang, Gulab Jamun, Farzi Apple Foamintini and Chuski Margarita. All the cocktails come with a twist, but Farzi Apple Foamintini embodied the spirit of Farzification in earnest.











Last thoughts, if you are looking for a fine dining experience with a touch of modernity, Farzi Cafe in Aerocity takes dining to the next level with a fantastic menu and lively ambience.





Where: GF 01-FF 01, World Mark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2,200 (approx.)







