Fat Flush Diet For Weight Loss: This Low-Carb Detox Diet May Help You Lose 12 Inches In 2 Weeks!

Highlights Fat Flush Diet promises to detox liver and lymphatic system

The diet is based on the purported fat-burning capacity of lymph & liver

Fat Flush Diet promises to make you lose 12 inches in just 2 weeks

So many of us have wanted to go a low-carb diet that also restricts calorie-intake but we have often experienced failure. This is because just reducing carbs from your diet or restricting calories haphazardly is not going to work. Most of us don't have a fixed plan and hence tend to slip up while on a weight loss 'diet'. This is exactly why diet plans are crucial for weight loss as they give you a better control over the amount of calories consumed daily, while also restricting just the right amount of carbs for your personal body type. There are a lot of weight loss diets out there and with low-carb diets being all the rage, the 'Fat Flush Diet' for weight loss is also in vogue. The diet was developed by nutritionist Ann Louise Gittleman and it combines weight loss and detoxification in one diet plan that is low in calories and carbohydrates.





Gittleman introduced the concept of a 'fat flush' diet in her book titled "Beyond Pritikin", which was published in 1988. The basic idea behind the diet is that the function of the liver is to act like a fat-burning furnace and that a combination of foods and a planned eating schedule can be used to ramp up metabolism of the body and burn body fat more efficiently. The diet also claims to stimulate the lymphatic system to move liquefied fat through the body's system, which it says results in 'dramatic' inch-loss and also eliminates cellulite. The diet plan promises to make you lose 12 inches in just two weeks, if you stick to it!

Also Read: Oatmeal Diet For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know About This 7-Day Diet





Fat Flush Diet Plan For Weight Loss- How Does It Work?

The flat flush diet plan has three phases, each of which is said to serve the following roles- detox, weight loss, and maintaining weight loss respectively. The first phase of the 'Fat Flush Diet' for weight loss is aimed at detoxing the liver and the lymphatic system in order to improve the efficiency of these two systems. Exercise is also an important part of the 'Fat Flush Diet' and Gittleman's book also suggests exercises to compliment the weight loss diet plan. Here are the three phases of the 'Fat Flush Diet' and the foods that you can include in each of them:





1. Phase 1: In this phase, dieters consume copious amounts of a mixture of cranberry juice and water, in order to detox and reduce water retention. The mixture is consumed daily in Phase 1 and the calorie intake in this phase is capped at 1,100 to 1,200 calories per day. In this phase, consumption of wheat and dairy is banned.





Fat Flush Diet for weight loss: Cranberry juice helps reduce water retention

2. Phase 2: In the second phase, dieters are allowed to slightly increase their calorie intake, while also re-introducing some carbs back in their diet.





Also Read: Grapefruit Diet For Weight Loss: Should You Follow This Strict 10-Day Low-Carb Diet?





3. Phase 3: The final phase is said to have been designed for maintaining or sustaining weight loss for longer duration. In this phase, dieters maintain a ratio of 40:30:30 of carbs, proteins and fats. This phase allows for only limited dairy consumption.





The weight loss diet may work when combined with specific exercises. But while following any weight loss diet, it is important that you follow the diet exactly as it is meant to be followed, without any variations. Check with your nutritionist or dietitian before following any restrictive diet, especially if you have a chronic illness.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







