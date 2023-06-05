If you are on a weight loss diet, you must be searching for new and healthy dishes you can enjoy. You must be tired of having the same old foods while giving up on your favourite ones. Apart from fruits, veggies and lentils, you might be wondering what else you can add to your diet. Well, did you know that mushrooms are actually good for you? The best thing about mushrooms is that they will satisfy vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians (the latter because of their meat-like texture). Mushrooms are an excellent source of nutrients and antioxidants that can work wonders for your body. Find out more below.

Are Mushrooms Good For Weight Loss? Key Benefits To Know

Mushrooms have a high water and fibre content. They can help keep you full for longer, thus aiding with weight loss.

They can be savoured in many healthy ways. Therefore, they are a convenient and wholesome way to beat your untimely cravings.

Mushrooms contain important nutrients as well as protein but are low in calories and fat. This makes them an ideal addition to your weight loss diet.

Mushrooms have prebiotic properties that promote gut health, which is also linked with weight management.

Besides these benefits, mushrooms are also good for your bones, brain and eyesight. They are heart-friendly and can help lower cholesterol levels since they contain lean protein. Mushrooms contain B vitamins (B2, B3, folate, B5), vitamin D, phosphorus, selenium, copper and potassium. They can also help regulate blood pressure and boost immunity.

How To Consume Mushrooms For Weight Loss: 5 Delicious And Interesting Ideas

1. Add them to your breakfast

Having a small portion of mushrooms for breakfast ensures you start your day on a nutritious note. Don't worry about how you're going to manage this - it's pretty simple. If you eat eggs, just add chopped mushrooms to your preparation. A good example is this onion and mushroom omelette recipe. If you're looking for a vegetarian option, we recommend a wholesome mushroom uttapam. Find the full recipe here. If you want something more indulgent, opt for mushroom masala toast. Here's the recipe.

2. Pair them with your veggies

Add mushrooms to your veggie stir-fry/ salads. Photo Credit: Pexels

According to the website of the Harvard T. H. Chan Public School of Health, "sautéing quickly over high heat, or simmering over low heat, such as in soups, are ideal cooking methods for preserving nutrients" of mushrooms. Thus, you can add mushrooms to your low-cal vegetable salads and enjoy the distinctive flavour they bring. Click here for the recipe for a Mushroom and Pepper Salad. You can also make a simple stir-fry dish with veggies and mushrooms for a quick meal.

3. Have them in the form of soup

A flavourful soup is a delicious way to savour mushrooms while sticking to your weight loss goals. You could choose a classic clear mushroom soup, with delicate hints of onion, ginger and garlic. Click here for the recipe. You could also try a comforting almond and mushroom soup. Here's the complete recipe.

4. Use them to make pasta sauce

Mushrooms can be used to make a creamy pasta sauce. Photo Credit: Pexels

Many of us love creamy pasta but have to give it up because of our fitness goals. However, what if you could make it in a healthy yet equally tasty way? The solution: make a mushroom-based sauce instead of a cheese-based one. This clever substitution enhances the nutritional value as well as the flavour of the pasta. Find out how to make this lovely sauce here.

5. Add them to your main meals

There are various other yummy dishes you can make with mushrooms. For your weight loss diet, we especially recommend mushroom brown rice. This simple dish is very easy to make and is full of vitamins and minerals. Find the full recipe here. You can also bake mushrooms to make different kinds of delicacies. To get started, you might want to try this special tikki recipe.





Now you know how to add mushrooms to your diet in unique and healthy ways. Try these recipes soon!

