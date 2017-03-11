10 Best Mithai Recipes
We have a serious penchant for sweet food and we’ll happily agree. No Indian festival or celebration is complete without a plateful of mithai. Every region, culture and household has one or the other type of mithai that is synonymous to the occasion and integral to our traditions. We’ve all grown up watching our mothers and grandmothers find immense joy in preparing sweet treats for the family and coming back to a house filled with delicious aromas. Most festivals are marked with a special mithai that is usually made at home and offered to the deities. In fact, the journey of Indian mithais dates back to the ancient mythological period. The tradition of making mithai during festivals probably comes from the ritual of preparing Bhog or Prasad which is offered to God. Be it Lord Krishna’s love for Doodh ki Barfi or Ganesha’s Motichoor ke Ladoos, mithai has been considered God’s most beloved food and even ours. Moreover, sweets symbolize good luck and therefore, you’ll always find them gracing our tables.
You’d be surprised with the mind-blowing variety of sweets that we can make with a just a handful of humble ingredients such as milk, khoya, besan and nuts. Interestingly, most Indian mithais may use similar ingredients yet each one of them differs in taste and texture. Over the years, many of us have conveniently shifted to the store-bought stuff but at the risk of our health. Adulteration and use of synthetics colours and flavours is common and known but often ignored. Time to go back to the basics and we’ll help you rewind the clock. Learn how to make regional classics from all across the country and bring back sweet memories with our 10 best mithai recipes.
1. Milk Cake
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
These fudge-like sweet is an instant hit and also very easy to make at home. This simple mithai is made with milk tastes so good that it will surprise you.
2. Kalakand
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
This mithai is believed to have originated in Alwar, Rajasthan and is made with only two main ingredients sweetened milk and paneer. It’s soft, creamy and melts in your mouth when made well.
Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra
This is, undoubtedly, one of the most loved Indian mithais. It is made with creamy cashew nut and has a typical diamond shape adorned with silver varq. In this recipe, the chef uses saffron and cardamom to add more flavour.
4. Besan Ki Barfi
Recipe by Chef Niru Gpta
This rich and delicious mithai is made with gram flour and nuts. Gram flour is cooked over low heat for hours to form a smooth base which is then shaped into barfis and garnished with toasted almonds or crushed pistachios.
5. Nariyal Ladoo
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal
Of all the sweet treats made during festivals, ladoos are most iconic. In this recipe, freshly toasted coconut is rolled with khoya, cashews and condensed milk.
6. Balushahi
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
This mithai is similar to a doughnut – fluffy with delicate layers. In South India, a similar sweet is prepared which is known as Badushah.
Recipe by Chef Andy and Chef Rozerio
This famous mithai from Karnataka needs only three ingredients – gram flour, sugar and lots of desi ghee and is famous for its melt in the mouth texture.
8. Ghevar
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
This delicious mithai from Rajasthan is an absolute delight. It is a disc shaped dessert dipped in sugar syrup and topped with mava, paneer or malai.
9. Peda
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
You may have heard of the famous Agra ka Peda, now learn how to make it at home.
10. Sandesh
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
This all-time popular mithai from West Bengal made with cottage cheese is soft, smooth and moist.
