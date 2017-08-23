10 Quick Bites That Can Be Made in Just 15 Minutes
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 23, 2017 11:32 IST
Imagine this: You've been attacked by sudden hunger only to be left staring at empty refrigerator shelves and kitchen cabinets. Now, that's the time you might need our help as we've got you 10 super easy recipes that anyone can make in just 15 minutes. No fancy ingredients and no complicated techniques, yet each of these recipes exhibit pure deliciousness. Whether you're short on time or just too lazy to cook or simply too hungry to wait, these quick bites will come in handy always.
Highlights
- Making a cake in a microwave is so easy
- Turn simple bread slices into a delicious snack
- Eggs are great anytime of the day
1. Nutella Cake
User Recipe by Nishtha Asrani
Isn't a gooey chocolatey cake the best way to satisfy your hunger? This one is made in a microwave and will be ready in less than 15 minutes.
(Also read: 10 Best Cake Recipes)
Making a cake in a microwave is so easy.
2. Bread Upma
User Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
Have a loaf of fresh bread lying around? Turn it into a delicious snack with chopped onions, beans and carrots and roasted peanuts for crunch.
Turn simple bread slices into a delicious snack.
3. Broccoli with Almonds
Recipe by Shibshankar Dey, Mystic Yoga Cafe, Kolkata
Hungry but don't want to ruin your diet plans? Toss some fresh broccoli florets with garlic, almonds and some butter for flavour.
Broccoli is rich in Vitamin C.
4. Raw Mango Salad
Recipe by Chef Veena Arora, The Imperial, New Delhi
Here's a tangy and delicious salad to whip up on a busy weeknight. You just need a handful of simple ingredients.
A famous Thai dish.
5. Namkeen Saboodana
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Rustle up this namkeen saboodana for a light evening snack or even a light lunch. Add a bunch of curry leaves and tangy amchoor to lift up the flavours.
(Also read: How to Cook with Sabudana)
Sabudana is full of energy and carbohydrates.
6. Fresh Fruit Dessert
Recipe by Chef Vaishalee Luthra Jolly
A very simple dessert to impress everyone. Just bring in all the delicious seasonal fruits with yogurt and a drop of honey. Healthy yet sinful.
A dessert that is healthy and tasty too.
7. Sweet Corn Chaat
Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, The Imperial, New Delhi
A wholesome and filling snack made with sweet corns, onions, tomatoes, crunchy peanuts and chaat masala.
A filling 4 P.M. snack.
8. Croque Monsieur
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Eggs, ham and bread come together to make one of the most delicious comfort foods.
'Croque' means crunchy and 'Monsieur' means mister
9. Garlic and Egg Fried Rice
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Pressed for time? Whip up this garlic and egg fried rice that can be served as quick meal.
Eggs are great anytime of the day.
10. Quick Quesadilla
User Recipe by Chef Payal Khandekar
Hungry at midnight and have leftover rotis? Just stuff them with your favourite fillings and cook on the tawa to make a desi and easy version of your favourite Mexican quesadillas.
Mexican quesadillas in a desi avatar.
So, you don't need to worry the next time hunger strikes and you're home alone.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.