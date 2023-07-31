As the seasons change, our go-to drinks also tend to change. Summer means gulping down large quantities of refreshing coolers. Monsoon and winter send us in search of warmth and immunity-boosting concoctions. If you're following a strict diet to improve your skin health, don't make the mistake of ignoring what you drink. Surely, your daily food choices are of prime importance, but beverages can be a great way to increase your nutrient intake while also staying well-hydrated. We have listed 10 healthy choices of drinks for each season below, which can help you get glowing skin.

Which Drinks Are Good For Skin? Here Are The 10 Best Hot And Cold Options:

Choose These 5 Hot Beverages For Healthy Skin:

1. Green Tea

Green tea is known to have many health benefits. Photo Credit: iStock

Green tea is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It may help combat acne as well as the effects of ageing. So if you want youthful and supple skin, consider starting your day with a cup of this tea. The best thing about this tea is that it also has other wide-ranging benefits for your body - discover them here.

2. Herbal Teas

Herbal teas such as peppermint tea, dandelion tea, rose tea, etc. are also great for your skin. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help you get glowing skin. They also help detoxify the body, which affects skin health favourably. Click here to know more.

3. Spice Waters

Add saunf (fennel) to boiling water to make a healthy morning drink.

You can brew simple drinks by boiling a number of everyday spices (individually or together) in water. These 'teas' can actually work wonders for your skin. One of the best examples is fennel (saunf) water. Here's the recipe and benefits. Other good options are turmeric, methi (fenugreek) seeds, cinnamon, cumin seeds, etc. They may help reduce breakouts and contribute to overall skin health. They are known to cleanse the body from within and help boost digestion as well as immunity.

4. Haldi Doodh

Haldi doodh is a traditional remedy for different ills and can benefit your skin too. Photo Credit: iStock

Not just turmeric water, but turmeric milk is also an amazing beverage you can add to your diet. This wonder spice has been reputed for its healing properties since ancient times. Haldi ka doodh is a popular desi drink, and you'll be glad to know it can help with skincare too. The combination of high-protein milk, antioxidant-rich turmeric, and other healthy ingredients makes it a nourishing drink. Find the full recipe here.

5. Masala Milk

Another milk-based drink you must try is masala milk. This traditional beverage contains the goodness of not just spices but nuts as well. For this beverage, you can even make a premix in advance and store it for future use. Find out more here.

Consider These 5 Cold Beverages For Healthy Skin:

1. Nimbu Pani

The OG lemon drink for Indians, we often tend to drink litres of Nimbu Pani in summer. But you should be having it during other seasons too, especially if you want youthful skin. The vitamin C of lemon plays a role in collagen production. It may help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin elasticity. For best results, don't add refined sugar. If you require a sweetener, opt for a little organic honey or jaggery.

2. Imli Ka Sharbat

Tamarind is known to have many benefits for skin. Photo Credit: iStock

This is another popular summer drink that you must consider making a part of your regular diet. Imli or tamarind can help moisturize skin and reduce dark spots and tanning. And one of the best ways to consume it is in the form of homemade sherbet. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chaas

Chaas is high in protein, calcium as well as other nutrients that are important for skin health. This cooling drink is known to boost digestion, which indirectly affects your skin as well. Don't forget to add coriander/mint as well as spices to make it even better. Avoid adding too much salt while making chaas to derive maximum benefits.

4. Vegetable Juices

Fresh veggie juices are powerhouses of skin-friendly nutrients. If you want vitamin K, opt for juices made of green leafy veggies like spinach, kale, etc. You can also choose to have carrots, beetroot, ash gourd, cucumber, etc. in the form of drinks. While some drinks need to be consumed immediately, others can be stored for some time and relished chilled. In the case of the former, you can simply pop in some ice cubes to cool the juice.

5. Coconut Water

This drink needs no recipe or preparation - just take advantage of Nature's bounty! Coconut water is known to have cooling, detoxifying, and all-round nourishing effects on your skin and body. It is the best way to stay hydrated and also keep up your nutrient intake for improved skin health. Read more about it here.





Make these wholesome drinks a part of your daily diet and see the impact they will have on your skin health!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.