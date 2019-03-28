5 Best Fried Potato Recipes | Potato Recipes

Fried Potato Recipes: There is no denying the fact that potatoes hold a special place in our hearts and the kitchen. You can love them, hate them but simply cannot ignore them. The versatility of potatoes spans across all cuisines to create an array of dishes like fries, chaat, wedges, cutlets, etc. The history of this much-loved root vegetable lies with the Portuguese who brought it to India while the word potato comes from the Spanish word 'patata'. The versatility of this vegetable comes from its soft mash that readily absorbs the flavour of ingredients it is cooked with to create a number of delicious dishes. One of the most popular methods of cooking potatoes is frying. It gives a natural flavour to the food and is a faster cooking method as compared to others. There is so much you can prepare with fried potatoes and here we tell you how.











We have curated a list of 5 best fried potato recipes that you can easily prepare in the comforts of your kitchen:







Do we really need to tell you how amazing this finger food is? Be it kids or adults, this delight is undoubtedly loved by people of all age groups. Easy-to-prepare using just three ingredients, pair with a dip of your choice and you won't be able to resist eating it all in a jiffy!

French fries make snacking look good and is easy to eat as well as easy to cook.







Deep-fried potatoes baked and stuffed with a mushroom filling, stuffed jacket potatoes is the perfect snack recipe to prepare at home for a party. It is a unique twist to the good old vegetable, easy-to-cook and simply delicious.





Baked potatoes stuffed with a creamy mushroom mix.

A supremely popular dish, honey chilli potato has your kid's heart! Crispy sliced potatoes sauteed and tossed with chillies, spices and sauces such as soya and chilli sauce. It is a perfect evening snack to relish with family and friends.





Honey Chill Potato is juicy, crunchy and full of flavour snack that you just cannot resist.

Relish the good old street food from the lanes of Delhi! This deep-fried aloo chaat is packed with all things spicy and tangy, tossed with fried potato chunks. A classic Delhi snack, this potato recipe is quick and easy-to-prepare. Serve along with tea when unexpected guests arrive at home.





Tossed in tamarind and mint chutney, this fried aloo chaat is a must try.

A bowl of crunchy, crispy potatoes sauteed with cashew nuts, curry leaves and freshly grated coconut is a heavenly treat you just cannot resist. You can prepare this in less than half an hour with simple ingredients. It is an easy brunch or lunch option to try.





These coconut flavored potatoes are a great accompaniment.

While there are endless options to prepare with potatoes, you can always start from here and try these mouth-watering dishes at home for family and friends.







