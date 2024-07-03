India is a land of diversity, with each region offering its unique flavours and culinary traditions. While many Indian dishes have gained global popularity, there are still countless regional specialties that remain relatively unknown outside their local areas. These regional dishes showcase the incredible diversity and richness of Indian cuisine and reflect the region's culture, geography, and history. Each dish offers a unique flavour experience, rooted in local traditions and ingredients, showcasing India's rich culinary heritage.

Here Are 6 Regional Indian Dishes That You Should Try:

1. Khorisa Maas from Assam

Photo Credit: instagram/shot_and_framed

This dish hails from the northeastern state of Assam and features fish cooked with bamboo shoots (khorisa). The bamboo shoots lend a unique sour flavor to the dish, which complements the rich, savory taste of the fish. Typically prepared with freshwater fish, Khorisa Maas is often enjoyed with plain rice, making for a wholesome and delicious meal.

2. Bhutte Ka Kees from Madhya Pradesh

Photo Credit: instagram/india_unplated

Originating from the state of Madhya Pradesh, Bhutte Ka Kees is a flavorful dish made from grated corn cooked with milk and spices. This street food favorite is creamy and slightly sweet, with a hint of spice from green chilies and mustard seeds. The corn is cooked until tender, absorbing the rich flavors of the spices and milk, resulting in a dish that is both comforting and satisfying. It's typically garnished with fresh coriander and served hot.

3. Siddu from Himachal Pradesh

Photo Credit: instagram/deodarcottage

Siddu, also known as Sidu, is a popular dish from Himachal Pradesh. It is a type of toasted stuffed bread, usually served with dal and coriander chutney. Made from wheat flour, the bread is stuffed with a mixture of walnuts, peanuts, green peas, and paneer. The stuffing is both rich and nutritious, providing a delightful contrast to the soft bread. Siddu is often enjoyed during the colder months, as it is hearty and filling.

4. Tilkut from Bihar

Photo Credit: instagram/alpesh_gaurav.1

Tilkut is a traditional sweet from Bihar, especially popular during the Makar Sankranti festival. Made from sesame seeds (til) and jaggery, this sweet treat is both crunchy and rich in flavor. The sesame seeds are roasted and mixed with melted jaggery to form a thick, sticky mixture, which is then shaped into small, round pieces. Tilkut is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a favorite during the winter months.

5. Idiyappam from Kerala

Photo Credit: iStock

Idiyappam is a traditional dish from Kerala. It consists of rice flour pressed into noodle-like strands and then steamed. Idiyappam is often served with coconut-based curries, such as egg curry or vegetable stew, making for a light yet flavorful meal. The delicate, soft texture of the Idiyappam perfectly complements the rich, aromatic curries typical of Kerala cuisine. It's a versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.





6. Dadpe Pohe from Maharashtra

Photo Credit: instagram/madhavraoahmedabad

Dadpe Pohe is a unique version of the popular Maharashtrian snack, poha. Unlike the usual cooked poha, Dadpe Pohe is made by mixing raw poha with fresh coconut, onions, green chilies, and spices. The mixture is then allowed to sit for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together. The result is a refreshing, slightly crunchy snack that is perfect for a light breakfast or an evening treat. It's typically garnished with coriander and a squeeze of lime for added freshness.