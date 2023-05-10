The very word samosa instantly brings smile on all our faces. From devouring them as kids at birthday parties to enjoying them with friends over long chat sessions, this crispy delight has always been a part of our lives and continues to be. Our love for samosas is so great that you can easily find them at almost every nook and cranny of your city. After all, no one can resist biting into a flaky golden crust stuffed with a delicious aloo filling! However, as much as we adore this street food, it is usually deep-fried and can lead to several health problems. But that doesn't mean we should deprive ourselves from indulging in our favourite snack. So, what do we do then? Just make it guilt-free! You heard us. Make air-fried version of the dish and relish.

For making air-fried samosas, you would require the basic ingredients such as maida, boiled potatoes, and a few spices. You can adjust the seasonings according to your taste preference. We also recommend boiling the potatoes beforehand to save time. And don't forget to pair them with spicy chutney! Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's learn how to make these guilt-free samosas.

Is Cooking In Air Fryer Healthier Than Deep Frying?

Yes, cooking in an air fryer is certainly a healthier option compared to deep frying because it uses hot air instead of oil. Air fryers require significantly less oil than the deep-frying method, helping to reduce calorie intake. Cooking in an air fryer is particularly beneficial for people on a weight loss journey.

How To Prevent Samosas From Sticking To The Air Fryer?

While cooking in an air fryer, many people face the problem of samosa sticking to the base. To prevent this, it's best to preheat the air fryer as it helps create a non-stick surface. Grease the air fryer with some oil or use parchment paper to line it. Additionally, ensure you space out the samosas evenly to prevent them from sticking together and to promote even cooking.

How To Make Samosa In Air Fryer | Easy Samosa Recipe

To begin, combine maida, salt, and water in a bowl to form a smooth dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and allow it to rest for 15-20 minutes. Now, heat some oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and let them splutter. Add chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste, and saute until golden brown.





Add peas, mashed potatoes, garam masala, coriander powder, haldi, and salt. Mix well and cook for about 2-3 minutes. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool. Cut the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a thin oval shape. Cut the oval into half to make two semicircles.





Take one semicircle, wet the edges with water, and form a cone by bringing the edges together. Press to seal the cone. Fill the cone with a spoonful of the potato mixture and seal the top edge by applying some water. Place the samosas in the air fryer basket and lightly brush them with oil. Air fry them at 190 degree C for 12-15 mins or until they turn golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!





Click here for complete recipe for samosa in the air fryer.





Try out this easy-to-make, healthier version of samosas and thank us later! Let us know in the comments below how you liked the taste.