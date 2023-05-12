There's no love like a mother's love. Mother's Day gives us the perfect opportunity to express gratitude for everything our mothers have done for us. It is a day to celebrate their unconditional love and unwavering support that they give us every day, and of course, give some love back to her. Celebrating Mother's Day is not just about giving gifts or flowers. It is about showing our mothers how much we care about them. It is about spending quality time with them, creating memories, and making them feel special. After all, they deserve nothing but the best.





How are you planning to make this Mother's Day special? The good thing is, it's on a Sunday (May 14, 2023) and you have the entire day to dedicate to her. If you ask us, there's no better way to bond than over some good food. So, to help you along, we've put together a few ideas for you to make the entire day special and we're sure you will end up creating some wonderful memories together. Take a look:

Surprise Her With Breakfast In Bed

Don't we all love the feeling of waking up on a holiday with a lavish breakfast spread right on our bed? How about letting your mother experience the same joy and giving her some time off from cooking? Here are some easy breakfast recipes that you can rustle up just in time to surprise your mother as soon as she wakes up.

1. Banana Pancake:

The classic breakfast dish never fails to impress. Even if you are a novice cook, you can turn up with the perfect pancake with this easy banana pancake recipe.

2. Masala Omelette:

Kick-start the day with omelette fused with lots of masalas to please your mother and palate. Get the easy recipe of masala omelette here.

3. Oatmeal

Show your mother you care with this healthy and delicious overnight soaked oats breakfast, which you can prep ahead the previous night. Here's the recipe.

4. Bombay Toasty

Bring the famous street food of Mumbai to your mother's breakfast tray. You just have to pile up some common ingredients inside toasted breads, and you'll get a satiating and yummy sandwich ready in no time. Click here for the recipe.

5. Cheese French Toast

Feeling fancy? Then this cheese French toast recipe is what you can make without putting in too much effort or prep. Here's the recipe.





Take Her Out For A Fun Mother's Day Special Event

Take your mother for a nice brunch this Mother's Day

There are some fun and exciting events happening in your city, which are solely dedicated to celebrating Mother's Day. Your mother would love this special outing. Check out some of them here:

1. 1911, The Imperial New Delhi

The Imperial hotel is all set to tantalise your taste buds with the blend of Indian street food, live grills, Japanese delights, and more. To make all the mothers feel special, they are also offering raffle prizes, wellness rituals, and photo wall for capturing moments.

2. Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

The Aravali Kitchen at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is organising a special Mother's Day brunch where all the recipes are curated by moms and grandmoms of the culinary team. You can expect some exciting activities to make the outing even better.

3. The Park, Mumbai

Take your mother to a refreshing poolside brunch at The Park, where a live band performance will level up the experience. Plus, your mother will also get a 30 percent discount on the occasion.

4. The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

Get flat 50 per cent off on your meal with your mother on Mother's Day at the Bayview. The delicious spread prepared by the chefs will only make it more memorable.

5. JW Marriott, Bengaluru

Gift your mother an afternoon of luxury at the special Mother's Day brunch at JW Marriott. If you mother loves to cook, she will really enjoy the masterclass with Chef Minoli De Silva, the MasterChef Australia contestant.





Stay Home And Cook With Your Mom

Cook a special meal for your mom.

This Mother's Day, lend a helping hand or take charge of lunch or dinner to give your mom some rest. And make sure to pick some special recipes that your entire family will enjoy.

1. Maa Ki Dal

Just to add some fun to the day, announce this dish at the dinner table, which will leave your mom in splits. This black urad dal is cooked with generous amounts of ghee, butter, cream, and curd, making it an indulgent affair. Click here for the recipe.

2. Fried Rice

If you are donning the chef's hat, then you may be looking for an easy but delicious recipe. Make this simple and flavourful fried rice with the crunch of chopped veggies. Here's the recipe.

3. Chicken Stew And Appam

If you mom is a fan of south Indian food, then she would relish the classic combo of creamy chicken stew and fluffy appam. Click here for the recipe.

4. Mutton Biryani

If you are itching to show off your culinary talent, pick this recipe of mutton biryani, a dish that every Indian, and every mother loves. Here's the recipe.

5. Pizza

Special occasions demand special indulgences; and what's better than a cheesy pizza to indulge on a weekend. So make this margherita pizza to enjoy the day or go for this easy chicken pizza recipe.





Bake A Cake To Celebrate

Impress you mom by baking her a cake.

Is any celebration complete without a cake? And if it's homemade, it feels even more special. So, gather your cake essentials and get down to baking a cake made with love, only to be cut by your mother with more love.

1. Moist Chocolate Cake

For many, it there's a dessert, it has to be chocolate. If your mom is a chocolate lover too, then this chocolate cake is what you should be making. Here's the recipe.

2. Eggless Vanilla Cake

For vegetarian moms, enjoying an eggless cake is a luxury, since it's not always available at other gatherings. So, make this special effort of baking an eggless cake, just for her. Click here for the recipe.

3. Atta Cake

Your health-conscious mom will love the fact that you baked a healthy cake from wheat flour and sweetened it with jaggery instead of sugar. Get the recipe here.

4. Red Velvet Cake

Put your heart into the sweet and delightful red velvet cake, which is perfect to demonstrate love to your mother. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mug Cake

No oven? No problem! Make a soft and succulent mug cake in your microwave and, that too, in just ten minutes. Here's the recipe.





Cut the home-baked cake to mark the occasion and end the day on a perfectly sweet note. But wait, the night is not over yet. Tuck into bed with your mom for a nice Mother's Day-special movie. You can pick from a range of flicks like Mother's Day, Yes Day, Mamma Mia, I Am Mother and Mother's Night Out. And if you are a foodie like us, these food-centric movies will be a treat for your senses:





We're sure that the smile on your mom's face will be priceless and well worth the effort of the day. Happy Mother's Day!