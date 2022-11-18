Dum or Dum Pukht, as it is traditionally called, is a cooking technique in which meat or vegetables are cooked over low flame in a heavy-bottomed pot or handi. This slow style of cooking allows the masalas to get fully absorbed into the dish and helps in enhancing its taste. While we mostly associate dum-style cooking with biryani or pulao, there are numerous other dishes that can be prepared using this technique. And what better time than the weekend to experiment with your culinary skills? Here we bring you a list of 5 dum-style sabzis that will amp up your lunch or dinner spread. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Also read: Dum Ka Murgh And More: 7 Dum-Cooked Recipes You Must Try

Here Are 5 Dum-Style Sabzis You Must Try:

1.Dum Aloo Lakhnavi (Our Recommendation)

This classic dum aloo recipe from Lucknow is made using fried potatoes that are stuffed with paneer and dunked in a rich and spicy onion-tomato gravy. It has oodles of ghee, butter and cream and is sure to leave you drooling! Click here for the recipe.





2.Amchoori Dum Ki Bhindi





If you want to give regular bhindi an interesting twist, then this amchoori dum ki bhindi is a must-try! The chatpata flavour of the amchoor makes this bhindi taste incredibly delicious. Want to know more about it? Click here for the recipe.

3.Dum Murgh Keema Baingan





This dum murgh keema baingan is made using diced eggplant and chicken mince that are cooked in flavourful masalas, mixed pickle and tamarind paste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, julienne ginger and serve with jeera rice. Click here for the recipe.

4.Dum Paneer





Paneer is one of the most loved vegetarian dishes among Indians. This delectable paneer dish is tossed in a melange of spices and cooked until perfection. It'll definitely be a crowd pleaser at your next dinner party! Click here for the recipe.





5.Dum Ke Baingan





Finally, we bring you a lip-smacking dum ke baingan recipe. This dish is cooked in a lagan which allows the flavours to get fully absorbed in the baingan. The best part is that you can make this sabzi in just under 20 mins. Click here for the recipe.



Try out these delicious dum-style recipes and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.