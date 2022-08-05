Do you know anybody who claims to not like desserts? Well, we are surely not among them. There's nothing more satisfying than finishing a wholesome meal with a sweet indulgence. From a decadent chocolate mousse cake to a tangy blueberry cheesecake, parfait and more, no matter what dessert you choose to eat, it is sure to take your taste buds on a whole new magical experience. However, people on a weight loss journey may not be able to devour these desserts. Plus, consuming these desserts every other day can really be harmful to health as these are made with refined flour and laden with sugar content. Fret not! Here we bring you 5 fruit-based desserts that are quick, healthy and all things delicious. Take a look.





Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Fruit-Based Recipes You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

Here're 5 Healthy Fruit-Based Desserts You All Must Try:

1. Fruit Custard : Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with this one. Here we bring you a very easy and quick custard recipe that is made with mixed fruits, custard powder (of course) and brown sugar, making it an amazing dessert to binge on whenever you want. Find the complete recipe here.

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

2. Fruit Yogurt

If there's one dairy product that is known worldwide for its versatility, it has to be yogurt. You can use it in a myriad of ways, for example, dips, gravies, and more. One such delicious recipe is fruit yogurt. To prepare this, all you need is some chopped fruits, milk, yogurt and you are good to go. Avoid adding sugar because fruits already have natural sweetness inside them. Find the recipe here.

3. Jamun Mint Popsicle

The monsoon season is here and so is the time to indulge in immunity-boosting jamun recipes. Here we bring you a popsicle recipe that is perfect to satisfy your sugar cravings and that too without any guilt. Preparing this popsicle at home is quite a cakewalk, too. Click here for jamun mint popsicles.

4. Sugar-Free Strawberry Pudding

Next up, we bring you a smooth and decadent strawberry pudding recipe. Besides being super decadent, this pudding is a low-fat, sugar-free dessert that is packed with the goodness of nutritious chia seeds. Click here for the recipe.

5. Maple And Fruit Falooda

Lastly, we bring you a healthy twist to our beloved kulfi falooda. In this recipe, soaked falooda noodles along with basil seeds are topped with milk, fruits and maple syrup, hence, making it a healthier and a tastier alternative. Find the recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.



