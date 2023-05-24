India boasts a collection of some of the most delectable desserts in the world. From gulab jamuns and jalebis to Mysore pak and payasam, you'll find a dessert to satisfy all your sweet cravings. These sweet delights are made using rich ingredients and offer a burst of flavours in the mouth. While our love for these desi desserts remains unchanged, it can sometimes get quite monotonous to keep indulging in the same old desserts, right? How about experimenting a little and exploring new flavours to excite your taste buds? To get you started, today, we bring you some quintessential desserts straight from 'The City of Nizams' - Hyderabad. These desserts define royalty and indulgence in the true sense. Without further ado, let's start our sweet exploration.

Here Are 5 Hyderabadi Dessert Recipes You Must Try:

1. Khubani Ka Meetha (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with the most beloved Hyderabadi dessert - khubani ka meetha. It is made with dried apricots and is flavoured with cardamom or saffron strands. It has a consistency similar to that of a jam and is usually served on top of ice cream or custard. Click here for the complete recipe of khubani ka meetha.

2. Hyderabadi Kheer

If you're someone who loves kheer, then this Hyderabadi kheer is a must-try! It is rich, creamy, and packed with the goodness of anjeer (fig). The addition of cardamom powder and nuts gives this kheer its distinct aroma and richness. It makes for a delicious dessert to relish during the summer. Click here for the recipe for Hyderabadi kheer.

3. Shahi Tukda

Shahi tukda is one of the quintessential Hyderabadi desserts. It is like a desi bread pudding that is made with sweetened milk, ghee-fried bread, saffron sugar syrup, and lots of nuts. Top it with some rabri, and you're in for a royal treat! This sweet delight defines indulgence in the true sense. Click here for the recipe for shahi tukda.

4. Sheer Khurma

Another famous Hyderabadi dessert you must try is sheer khurma. Sheer khurma translates to 'milk with dates' in Persian. It is a type of vermicelli pudding and is particularly famous during festivities. You can make this delectable dessert at home and treat your guests to something different. Don't forget to top it with some dates. Click here for the recipes for sheer khurma.

5. Ariselu

If you're looking for a traditional Hyderabadi dessert, then you must try ariselu. It is made with rice flour, jaggery syrup, ghee, cardamom, and sesame seeds. This sweet delight resembles a pancake and tastes best when served hot with a dollop of ghee. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe for ariselu.



Try out these delicious Hyderabadi desserts and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.