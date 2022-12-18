Indian cuisine is as varied as its culture. Every region offers some unique recipe that is flavourful, earthy and defines the food habit of the locals. But what remains common across the country is a bowl of dal. Dal, along with rice or roti, defines comfort. Now this brings the question - what makes dal a popular choice for all? It is because of its easy accessibility and rich nutrient-profile. If you explore, you will find a wide variety of pulses - masoor dal, moong dal, chana dal, urad dal and more. From dal tadka to rich and creamy dal makhani- each of these pulses have wide range of recipes attached to it. Besides, these pulses are super healthy and wholesome too. Another such popular dal option is toor dal.





Toor dal, also known as arhar dal, is a yellow coloured, oval shaped lentil that is commonly used to prepare a wide variety of dishes on a daily basis. From Bengali-style tok dal to South Indian sambar, options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Here, we curated a list of some popular toor dal-based recipes that you can prepare at home to put together a wholesome meal. Read on.

Here're 5 Toor Dal Based Recipes To Try At Home:

1.Dalitoye

A quintessential and popular Konkani-style dal recipe, dalitoye is made by using most basic ingredients available in the pantry. What makes this dal distinctive from others is the fragrance and flavour of hing, curry leaves, green chillies, red chilli and of course, coconut seasoning. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sultani Dal

Sultani dal is a popular recipe from Lucknow that reflects the traditional flavours of Mughlai cuisine - rich, fragrant and creamy. Arhar dal, cooked in a bed of milk, cream and yogurt and topped with a tempering of onion and chillies, this dal defines indulgence. Click here for the recipe.

3.Osaman

Osaman finds its roots in a Gujarati kitchen. Somewhat similar to rasam in South Indian cuisine, osaman is spiced dal water, which includes the benefits of toor dal, kokum, jaggery and all that is good. Click here for the recipe.





4. Varan Phal

'Varan' in Marathi means dal and 'phal' stands for the wheat dumpling. What makes varan phal different from Gujarati dal dhokli is the usage of a different set of masalas, unique to the region. Here, boiled toor dal, along with the wheat dumplings, is simmered in ghee, flavourful goda masala, kokum and some other spices. Click here for the recipe.

5. Kache Aam Ki Dal

Raw mango dal is nothing but yellow lentils (toor dal) cooked with unripe mango pieces. The tanginess of raw mangoes lends a delicious flavour to the dal. Click here for the recipe.



Try these delicious recipes at home and let us know which one you liked the most. Enjoy your meal.

