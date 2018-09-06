Fruits For Weight Loss: Top 6 Low-Carb Fruits To Include In Your Diet

Highlights Fruits are often demonised for their high sugar content

Fruits can help in healthy weight loss

Berries, melon, avocado are some of the best low-carb fruits

Low-carb diets are gaining traction around the world for helping people lose weight, the most prominent among which is the fat-rich ketogenic diet. Over the years, fruits have acquired a notorious reputation with health and diet freaks. This is because they are rich in sugars, which increases their carbohydrate count. So, while people are moving towards high protein low-carb diets, they are eliminating fruits along with grains and breads from their meals. However, fruits are one of the healthiest foods to eat, especially when you're on a diet. This is because they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and are also powerhouses of antioxidants. So, these nature's candies may have a lot of sugars in them, but the calories that they supply to your body aren't empty - the nutritional value of fruits is too high for you to be ignoring them! Moreover, fruits are rich in fibre, which is a satiating nutrient, which also helps in regulating blood sugar levels.





As such, if consumed in small portions and in the proper way, fruits can actually help you in weight loss in a healthy way, rather than hampering it. A lot of dietitians and nutritionists recommend consuming fruits as healthy snacking alternatives to high-calorie foods like chips and chocolates. This is because while the former is chock-full of nutrition, the latter is full of trans-fats, processed sugars and unhealthy carbs, which may cause a number of health problems when consumed on a regular basis. The natural sugars in fruits can also give you the much-needed energy boost, which is required in the morning. That being said, there are some fruits that are on the low-carb side of the spectrum.

Also Read: Low Carb Versus Low Fat: Should You Follow These Diets For Weight Loss?





So, without further ado, let's look at some fruits that you can incorporate in your low-carb diet plan:

1. Strawberries





Strawberries are among one of the best low-carb berries out there, while blueberries are more on the high-carb end. However, both these berries are extremely rich in antioxidants, and are hence, healthy for consumption, but perhaps in differing quantities. A 100-gm serving of strawberries contains a mere 8 gm of carbohydrates, as per the United States Department of Agriculture data.





Strawberries are one of the best low-carb berries





2. Watermelon





One of the best fruits for weight loss is watermelon as it is low in calories and has a low carbohydrate count as well. Watermelon contains a mere 8 gm of carbohydrates per 100 gm of serving, as per the USDA data.





Also Read: 6 Low Carb Dinner Ideas You Can Try At Home to Lose Weight





Watermelon contains a mere 8 gm of carbohydrates per 100 gm

3. Peaches





The juicy and flavourful peaches are also one of the best fruits to consume on a low-carb diet. Peaches have a mere 10 gm carbs per 100 gm of the fruit, as per the USDA data. Peaches are also rich in catechins and a number of flavonols. Moreover, they have a low glycaemic load and are one of the best low-sugar fruits out there.





Peaches have a low glycaemic load

4. Blackberries





Blackberries are used for making desserts, jams and other confectionaries, but they're the healthiest when consumed raw. A 100-gm serving of blackberries contains just 10 gm of carbohydrates (as per USDA data), which makes them ideal candidates for including in low-carb diets.





Blackberries are the healthiest when consumed raw

5. Cantaloupe or Musk Melon





Melons are generally low in carbs and cantaloupe, or muskmelon as it is known in India, is the perfect example of that. Whether you blend them in with your smoothies or eat them raw, cantaloupes with 8 gm of carbs per 100 gm of fruit (as per the USDA data) are great as low-carb snacks.





Muskmelon is one of the best low-carb snacks





6. Avocados





This fatty savoury fruit is also very low in carbohydrates, with just 9 gm of carbs per 100 gm of the fruit. No wonder avocado is favoured by people on ketogenic diet. It is also very rich in unsaturated or healthy fats, which are important for heart and skin health.





Avocado is favoured by people who follow ketogenic diet

So, now you know! Any diet plan will only show results if it is paired with adequate exercise, regular hydration and enough sleep. Additionally, it's important to include more nutritional foods in your meal plans, and fruits are treasure troves of nature's goodness. It's time we stopped making them out to be the enemies that they probably never will be!







