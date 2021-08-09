When it comes to non-vegetarians, fish is an integral part of the diet. And there is no one way to enjoy fish preparations, with different states having their own must-have recipes, we have a long list to choose from. Fish is rich in nutrients and proteins and is a great source of Vitamin D, Vitamin B2 Riboflavin, and minerals such as zinc and iodine. Health benefits aside, fish is a yummy addition to one's platter. The best part? You do not have to slog in the kitchen to treat yourself to a lip-smacking fish delicacy and there are even some dishes that can be made in just about 30 minutes.





If you are worried that your hectic work-from-home schedule may rob you off an opportunity to savour some of the best fish recipes, fret not. Here are 7 quick and easy recipes for fish lovers:





1) Fish Andlouse





This is a baked fish recipe elevated by the tanginess of tomatoes, which comes from a flavourful sauce. The dish is dressed in white vinegar, salt, pepper and herbs. It's apt for special occasions.

Enjoy the delicious fish andlouse in just 30 mins

2) Fish Curry Without Oil

If you love fish curry but are worried about the oil content, this recipe is for you. It's a common preparation but with a healthy twist. Make it in a clay pot, with no oil. Add some tamarind, coconut and fresh veggies, and you have a super healthy as well as delicious dish.





3) Popcorn Crusted Fish Fingers





For your tea-time break, try some crispy fish fingers that is soft inside and crispy outside. You can either bake or deep fry the breadcrumbs-coated fish fingers and serve them with a tangy sauce.

Crunchy and crispy, this fish finger recipe is sure to be a hit

4) Fish Cutlets





Fish cutlets taste divine and are very easy to make. Minced and steamed fish pieces are mixed with a variety of aromatic spices, potatoes and flour. The spicy cutlets taste best when served hot with a green chutney.





5) Green Fish Curry





The creamy and healthy fish curry is a popular delicacy in east India. The fish is marinated with salt and turmeric. Then a green paste, made by grinding coriander leaves, mint leaves and green chillies, is added to the fish. It's one of the best fish curries to serve with hot rotis or rice.

The green fish curry is easy to make and tastes unique

6) Beetroot Crusted Rawas





If you are craving a unique but easy fish preparation, this one might be right up your alley. Here, Ravas fillets are cooked with beetroot and starfruit. They get tastier with the addition of rice wine vinegar, olives and jalapeno paste.





7) Algerienne Fish





This one is by far among the simplest yet amazing fish recipes you will come across. It's a French recipe and has the goodness of baked fish fillet and butter. It's tangy and spicy.

Soft and juicy piece of fish, coated in butter, this recipe tastes just heavenly

Don't these recipes spell comfort in the true sense? Most importantly, when you are short of time, you know you can always bank on these easy recipes to present fish on your plate in a jiffy.