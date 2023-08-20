There's something about the aroma of biryani that makes us want to indulge in it right away. This one-pot meal has been a constant on our dinner menu and also for times when we're craving something rich and indulgent. On weekends, these cravings for biryani can become even stronger. While there are several different types of biryanis that you can savour, chicken biryani in particular, enjoys a huge fan following. If you're craving chicken biryani, step aside from the regular one and get ready to experience some new flavours. In this article, we present you with some lesser-known varieties of chicken biryani that will make your weekend memorable.

Here Are 5 Lesser-Known Chicken Biryanis You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Chettinad Chicken Biryani

This chicken biryani hails from the Chettinad region in Tamil Nadu. It is made using an interesting blend of masalas that are sure to delight your taste buds. The use of Chettinad masala in particular is what makes this biryani so unique. If you like a hint of spice in your biryani, then this one is just for you. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Gongura Chicken Biryani

Next up, we present you with a biryani recipe straight from the streets of Andhra Pradesh. Soft and succulent chicken pieces are cooked in a flavourful paste along with gongura (sorrel) leaves. It is quite aromatic and has a distinct sour taste. Serve it to your guests for your next dinner party, and we're sure it'll be an instant hit. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Peshawari Chicken Biryani

A staple dish in Pakistan, Peshawari chicken biryani will make a delightful addition to your weekend menu. Unlike traditional biryani, the rice and chicken are cooked separately and then layered together. The addition of dry fruits gives this biryani a royal touch and makes it super indulgent. Pair with raita or salan and enjoy! Find the complete recipe here.

4. Muradabadi Chicken Biryani

This biryani is named after the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. It is known for its strong flavour of green chillies. Another thing that makes this biryani quite unique is that it requires less oil to make as compared to other biryanis. Whip it up today and make a delectable treat for your loved ones. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Calicut Chicken Biryani

Another South Indian delight that you must try is this Calicut chicken biryani. Hailing from the state of Kerala, it is brimming with flavours of curry leaves and poppy seeds and lends an aromatic quality. Top it with a boiled egg and nuts before serving. Once you try it out, we're sure it'll leave you asking for more. Find the complete recipe here.

Which of these chicken biryanis are you going to try this weekend? Tell us in the comments below!