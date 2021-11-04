Food is an integral part of Diwali celebrations. Whether you are planning an evening of get-together or a full-fledged weekend party, a good assortment of dishes is a must-have. Diwali, the festival of lights, is incomplete without some spicy snacks, appetising meals and delectable desserts. But, to organise a good feast during a party, you must plan the menu. With so many dishes to choose from, shortlisting a few recipes may seem like a mammoth task. However, worry not. Here is a list of 15 party recipes for the Diwali weekend. Try these recipes to add more zest to your party or house get-togethers.





1. Mixed Vegetable Pakoda





A party is incomplete without starters. What's better than pakodas for a good snack? Add the goodness of vegetables like cauliflower, eggplant, onions and potatoes to this recipe. Serve it hot.

Mixed Veg Pakora is easy to make

2. Dahi Papdi Pops





Whip up this easy and quick dahi papdi pops for a fabulous party appetiser. All you'll need is papdi, curd, pomegranate, cashews and ketchup.

3. Tandoori Chaat





Bring the Indian taste to the table with this delectable tandoori chaat recipe. The spicy and sour flavours mix well to add a spark to your party.





4. Salsa And Caramel Bread Popcorn





Want to experiment with some ingredients? Try serving salsa, a Mexican dip, with crunchy bread popcorns.





5. Rajma Kebab





It's time to dive into some filling dishes. Want to try some delicious kebabs this Diwali? Cook rajma kebabs to tingle your taste buds.

Rajma Kebabs are healthy and delicious

6. Achari Paneer Tikka





Paneer is a must-have ingredient during Diwali feasts. Make it a tangy dish by adding pickles to the recipe.





7. Gobi Manchurian





Manchurian lovers will embrace this dish made of cauliflower. Take two eggs, flour, onions, capsicums and spices to make the Manchurian balls and dip them in a spicy gravy.





8. Pashtooni Zarda Pulao





Pulao is the centrepiece of any menu during an Indian festival. This easy recipe requires rice, spices, khoya, saffron, dry fruits and rosewater for a subtle flavour.





9. Satrangi Biryani





If you are not a pulao lover, try this biryani recipe that can melt hearts. Use vegetables like red carrot, French beans, bell pepper, broccoli and beetroot for this recipe.

Use colorful vegetables for Satrangi Biryani

10. Amritsari Kulcha





Kulcha is a popular Indian bread that is relished a lot during parties. Make a yummy filling with onions, coriander sprigs, potatoes, pomegranate seeds, lemon juice and spices.





11. Iced Jaljeera





Need some healthy refreshments during a party? Serve a glass of iced jaljeera to your guests and earn their praise.





12. Almond Milk Thandai





This refreshment can become a protein-rich drink during your party. Mix a range of Indian spices and dates with almond milk and serve it chilled.





13. Phirni





Don't disappoint the guests who have a sweet tooth. Phirni is the perfect Indian dessert for a Diwali party.

Phirni is a rich and delicious sweet

14. Shahi Tukda





Turn fried pieces of bread into an unforgettable dessert by slathering them with thick layers of milk and nuts.





15. Rasmalai





Rasmalai, with its milk base and sugary chenna cakes, is an evergreen recipe to add sweetness to festive parties. Cake it at home and serve it chilled.





Enjoy your Diwali weekend with these recipes. Happy Diwali 2021!