7 Best Indian Microwave Recipes | Easy Indian Microwave Recipes

Indian Microwave Recipes: These quick and easy microwave recipes are sure to make you cooking-friendly!

Indian Microwave Recipes: Cooking an Indian meal is no less than an art. Combining the right spices in a specific amount, simmering it for the right time, till the aromatic essence fills the house, all of this takes a lot of efforts. While it is no less than an invigorating experience to cook an Indian dish, it is also a time-consuming task and a tough one at it. We all must have seen our mothers and grandmothers spending hours in the kitchen to cook us the perfect chicken curry or a delectable biryani, but what if we tell you that you can cook the same without having to go through the same time-consuming process?





With microwaves becoming more and more cooking-friendly besides merely being a heating device, it is getting easier for the fast-paced generation of ours to cook our favourite dishes at home. From succulent tikkas to mouth-watering curries and delectable halwas, there is absolutely nothing that you cannot cook in a microwave.





Here is a list of 7 best Indian Microwave recipes that you can prepare at home easily and quickly:

This Gujarati snack is much loved beyond cuisines and courses. Soft, fluffy, light and absolutely delicious, this dhokla recipe is low-calorie and can be prepared in just about half an hour. Cooked in a microwave to perfection, this dhokla recipe is the perfect snack to prepare for guests.

The light yet filling snack is perfect to accompany with a cup of tea.

A spicy, flavourful chicken recipe with a host of spices, grilled to perfection in a microwave. This chicken recipe is made using hot, fiery and flavourful spices that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.





Marinated chicken pieces, grilled to perfection.

This kadhi recipe is an interesting version with vegetables and spices and cooked covered in the microwave for about 30 minutes. It is an easy and quick microwave recipe to prepare with fenugreek seeds, oil, coriander and badis. Serve this with steamed rice for a delicious, whole meal.





An interesting version of the conventional Kadhi.

One of the most popular snack recipes, tandoori chicken is a flavourful dish which has marinated chicken pieces in garlic, ginger, yogurt, salt, garam masala, dhania powder, black pepper and cream. It is covered and cooked to perfection in the microwave. Tandoori chicken is a mouth-watering starter recipe to prepare for your next party.





Chicken marinated in an assortment of flavors, cooked in a microwave.

A luscious, rich vegetarian heaven, this gobhi recipe gets a unique makeover when combined with yogurt and a host of spices. This microwave recipe can be prepared within an hour, making the cauliflower soft and filled with the flavourful spices.





The conventional cauliflower gets spiced up.

While we all love to devour biryani, cooking it at home is a tedious task we would still think twice before attempting. However, here is a microwave biryani recipe that would make it super easy for you to prepare and relish chicken biryani at home. In little more than an hour you can prepare this chicken biryani in your microwave. It is a perfect dinner option to cook even after a long and tiring week day.





Tender chicken microwaved with hot rice makes for a scrumptious pairing.

Can you end a meal without some delectable dessert? Here is a sumptuous kheer recipe made quickly and easily in a microwave. Made with just a few simple ingredients, rice is cooked with milk, sugar and cardamom powder and garnished with a few saffron strands, this rice kheer recipe is perfect to prepare post lunch or dinner.



