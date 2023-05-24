South Indian food is a wholesome treat for the senses. Be it idlis, vadas or sambar-rice, this cuisine takes you on a healthy yet lip-smacking delicious ride of flavours. And, how could we not mention the classic dosa? Ubiquitous in India, this delicacy can be enjoyed in many ways. Just like us, Sara Ali Khan is also a fan of South Indian cuisine, especially the crispy dosa. Her latest Instagram upload is proof. The actress, who is busy with the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, updated us with her current location - Chennai. It is no brainer that Sara Ali Khan relished the local meals and even shared a snapshot of her indulgence on social media. Her meal featured a crispy dosa, along with a bowl of sambar and an assortment of chutneys: coconut, tomato and green coriander. And what's a better way than finishing off the delicious meal with a hot cup of South Indian filter coffee?

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi Talks About Lucknowi Chaat And Jalebi On Sydney Visit





Sara Ali Khan also claimed that she is “missing” her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush as well as director Aanand L. Rai. Take a look:

Also Read: Bhagyashree Suggests Refreshing Alternative To Sports Drinks. Guess What It Is

A bite of dosa and chutney is just a brief trailer to a colourful, rich and absolutely fascinating culinary journey that South Indian cuisine entails. Here are five dosa recipes which you can make in your kitchen for a healthy indulgence:

1. Neer Dosa

This traditional delicacy is quite popular in Karnataka. It is a thin, crisp dosa made with a runny rice batter and served with chutney or curry. It makes for a healthy meal as well as a wholesome snack. For the recipe, click here

2. Rava Dosa

Here is another popular breakfast dish from down South. These are wafer-thin dosas made with semolina or sooji. You can also add in your favourite vegetables for a drool-worthy indulgence. For the full recipe, click here.

3. Ragi Wheat Dosa

This dosa with ragi flour is a great option for those looking to increase their nutrient intake even further. Here is the recipe.

4. Masala Dosa

Make way for the king of all dosas. Touted as one of the world's most delicious foods, devouring a masala dosa leaves you happy and satisfied. Re-create this classic at home with this recipe.

5. Cheese Chilli Dosa

Give a spicy and cheesy twist to the South Indian dosa. For the full recipe, click here.





Which is your favourite type of dosa?

Also Read: Woman Forgets To Mute Mic While Eating Chips In Meeting, Asks "Am I In Trouble?"