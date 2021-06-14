A lot of people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. There is no denying the feeling of having a scrumptious and filling meal right at the beginning of your day — it boosts your energy and motivation while also taking care of your appetite till well into your day, letting you finish a whole range of tasks before your next meal. When it pours outside, it often leaves us lethargic and lacking motivation. But a delicious breakfast can be just the right fix, and even your best companion when you sit back and enjoy a rainy morning.





Here Are 7 Healthy Breakfast Ideas For The Monsoon Season:





1. Paneer Besan Chilla





It is hard to beat Indian breakfasts when it comes to both taste and the health factor. It's our guarantee that this paneer besan chilla will not only be a very healthy addition to your morning monsoon diet, it will also be delicious enough for you to crave it the whole day. And the best part? It only takes 10 minutes to make.





(Also Read: 7 Delicious Drinks To Help You Stay Hydrated In Monsoon)

2. Bombay Toasty Sandwich





We all are used to having toasted bread with butter or jam in the mornings. But a fancier and more nutritious way to jazz up bread on a rainy morning is by turning it into a set of very filling sandwiches. Just add your favourite vegetables to the bread and lightly grill or pan fry it.





3. Masala French Toast





French toast is one of the healthiest breakfast items you can have, there has hardly been any doubt about that. Now, to add some heat on a monsoon morning, what better than jazzing it up into a masala cheese French toast? The nutrition of bread paired with egg whites and veggies is a delicious combination you can't miss.





(Also Read: 4 Delicious Pakoda Recipes To Relish This Monsoon)

4. Corn Salad





Corn is one of the most versatile and most nutritious ingredients to have in a breakfast recipe. And a salad is one of the quickest things one can whip up in the kitchen. Combine the both, and you have a meal that is not only healthy, delicious and filling but also something that's easy to make in a short period of time.





5. Chicken Omelette With Sauteed Mushrooms





Omelettes are already probably part of your usual breakfast menu. Dial up the heaviness, the tastiness and the nutrition content for a rainy day, and what you'll get is a chicken and mushroom omelette. A lover of a heavy, non-vegetarian breakfast would especially love this.





6. Oatmeal Poha With Dry Nuts





Oatmeal is famous for being nutritious and so supremely diverse in the ways it can be cooked. If you like savoury breakfast items which are high on nutrition content, cooking your oatmeal in a poha form is one of the best ways you can integrate this ingredient into your monsoon breakfast.





(Also Read: This Low-Calorie Snack Is Ideal For Weight Loss In Rainy Season)

This yummy Poha recipe will win you over!

7. Sugar-Free Granola





Rolled oat, flax seeds, yogurt- just some of the healthiest ingredients you can have in the first meal of a rainy day. Also, some of the ingredients that you can find in this amazing granola recipe can be the most perfect fix for your rainy day breakfast.





Which of these recipes are you most eager to try? Let us know in the comments.