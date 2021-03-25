Indo-Chinese food has been our saviour in so many occasions that it is hard to keep a count. It is quick, it is enticing, and everybody is a fan! Indo-Chinese food is basically our rendition of some of the most popular Chinese dishes. We have grown up with these dishes; they have found their way in parties, picnics, potlucks and more. From chowmein to spring rolls, most of these dishes have something in common (despite their place of origin of course). You guessed it, most of these are fried and ooze decadence. Here are our top favourites that always hit the spot.

9 Fried Chinese Recipes:

1. Spring Roll

Crunchy, fried rolls made of maida stuffed with a chunky mix of veggies, sauces and spices. Find a better starter, we'll wait. Here's the full recipe of our favourite spring rolls.

2. Honey Chilli Potato

Can't stop thinking about these spicy, sizzling crunchy potatoes tossed in a red hot sauce with hint of honey? Make them at home with this fabulous recipe.

3. Hakka Noodles

You saw it coming, and we are not here to disappoint you. Boiled noodles cooked on high flame with veggies, vinegar, chili sauce, black pepper and more. The ultimate party-starter! Here's the full recipe.

4. Chilli Chicken

Chicken encased in a crispy corn flour coating dunked in saucy pool of spices, veggies and more. You can make it dry or keep the gravy, it is up to you. Here's the scintillating recipe.

5. Egg Fried Rice

Arguably one of the most beloved popular recipes at every Chinese take-out van ever. Rice intermixed with soy sauce, chopped veggies, chillies, ginger, garlic and egg chunks make this recipe an instant hit. Here's the recipe.

6. Veg Manchurian

Impress everyone on the dinner table with this crowd-favourite. All you need are your favourite veggies, corn flour, and ingredients to make the most tantalising sauce. Pair with rice or noodles and munch away. Click here for the recipe.

7. Chilli Fish

Batter-fried fish cooked in a dazzling sauce made with ginger, garlic, green chillies, soy sauce, tomato sauce and corn flour. The crunchy appetiser has all our heart. Here's the recipe.

8. Chilli Paneer Dry

For all the paneer fans out there, this snack comprises fresh cubes of paneer or cottage cheese tossed in a spicy sauce with goodness of crunchy onions and capsicum. Click here for the recipe.

9. Garlic Prawns

Marinated prawns cooked in a spicy, garlicky sauce, fried till crisp. This one is the ultimate party-starter. Click here for the recipe.

Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!