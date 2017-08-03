8 Traditional Snacks from Andhra Pradesh that You Will Want to Try this Monsoon

Sarika Rana | Updated: August 03, 2017 14:00 IST
1. Pesarattu
Pesarattu is a dosa like preparation native to Andhra Pradesh. It is made with green gram and is eaten as a snack or a breakfast meal. It is generally served with coconut chutney or chili-tomato chutney. All you need to do is to soak pesalu or green gram in water and make a smooth paste adding a couple of green chilies and some spices in it. The mixture is allowed to sit for a while. Spread out round Pesarattus on a pan on over low flame and serve hot with your favourite chutneys.
2. Mirchi Bajji or Mirapakaya Bajji
Mirapakaya Bajji is a Telugu word that translates to mirchi fritters and it is a famous snack in Andhra Pradesh. The mirchi is stuffed with tamarind pulp, salt and spices that include chaat masala, cumin seed powder or a special Andhra masala. These bajjis are served hot with nutty peanut chutney, coriander chutney or coconut chutney. The mirchis chosen for the bajjis are nothing like the green chilies that are generally enjoyed, but are long, thick and slightly spicy.
3. Chakodi
Chakodi is a hot and crunchy snack from Andhra Pradesh that is made with rice flour batter, moong dal, red chili powder, cumin seeds and sesame seeds. This traditional snack is savoured during festivals, especially during Diwali and Dusshera. It is also believed that Lord Krishna liked foods which were prepared using rice flour. Therefore, people also prepare chakodi, which is also made using rice flour, on Janmashtmi every year.
4.Paalakaayalu
Paalakaayalu, a tiny and crunchy ball, is an Andhra savoury made with rice flour and the right amount of seasonings. It can be nibbled on in the evening with a hot cup of tea. It is made with rice flour, freshly grated coconut, chili powder, salt and a dash of hing. These little crunchy balls are also prepared during Janmashtmi celebrations.
6. Aratikaya Vepudu
Aratikaya translates to raw banana and Vepudu means stir fry. Raw banana stir fry is made with raw green plantains, onion, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chili, cumin powder, grated coconut, methi powder, coriander powder and other spices. It is finished with a tadka or poppu that consists of cumin seeds, chilies and curry leaves.
7. Medu Vada
Medu Vada is a traditional Andhra snack that is commonly prepared at home. It is made using black lentils or urad dal batter and is deep fried. The vada is savoured hot with sambhar and coconut chutney making it irresistible.
8.Uppindi
Uppindi or Uppudu Pindi is one of the most comforting Andhra snacks. It somewhat similar to an Upma but is made with raw rice rava (coarsely ground) along with moong dal, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and red chilies. Uppindi is generally prepared in a thick bottomed utensil and is slow-cooked for a longer period of time. It is generally enjoyed with tangy pickles.
These mouthwatering snacks are bound to leave you asking for more. Go ahead and try these amazing Andhra snacks or simply make them at home!