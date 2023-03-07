Still looking for Holi sweet ideas? If you're bored of gujiyas, puran polis and laddoos, why not try malpuas? Malpuas are a traditional Indian sweet, especially popular in the northern and eastern states of this country. This pancake-like dish is often drenched in sugary syrup and topped with dry fruits. It can be prepared using many different ingredients and you can customise it according to your liking. One of the best features of this sweet is that it is fried in ghee and filled with festive flavours, which makes it perfectly wholesome. We have put together a list of 5 easy malpua recipes. Check them out below.

Holi 2023: 5 Best Malpua Recipes | How To Make Malpuas At Home

1. Simple Malpua Recipe

If you're making malpua for the first time, try this version as it does not require too many ingredients. To make the malpua, first create a batter by mixing flour, semolina, milk, milk powder, and cardamom powder. While the batter rests, make the sugar syrup for the malpua. All you need to do is dissolve sugar in water in a heated pan. Flavour it with lime juice and saffron. Later, heat the ghee on a pan and ladle the malpua batter in a small circle. Flip to cook on both sides. Once golden brown, dunk the malpua into the sugar syrup and serve hot. Click here for the full recipe

2. Jaggery Malpua Recipe

Jaggery malpua is a healthier version of the regular ones as they contain no sugar and use atta/ whole wheat flour instead of maida. They also contain different flavours, which makes this version of the malpua no less of a festive treat. To make jaggery malpua, you first need to melt grated jaggery in water in a heated pan. Stir well to dissolve it completely. Transfer this jaggery mix to a large bowl and allow it to cool. Later, add the atta/ flour along with fennel seeds. Mix well to avoid lumps. Add cardamom powder and more water as necessary. Add ghee on top of your tawa and pour a little bit of the batter to make thin malpua. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Garnish with chopped pistachios. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Paneer Malpua Recipe

Malpuas can be topped with rich flavours and dry fruits for extra indulgence.

If you want to take your malpuas a notch higher, you can try making rich paneer malpua. This deliciously soft malpua can be drenched in regular sugar syrup as explained above, and you can also add dry fruits to the syrup itself. To make the malpua batter, blend grated paneer, khoya and milk in a mixer-grinder. Whisk the batter and add sugar, cardamom powder, maida and more milk. While the batter rests, prepare the sugar syrup. Cook the malpua in ghee as usual. Drain them in the flavoured syrup and serve immediately. Click here for the full recipe

4. Bread Malpua Recipe

This recipe is a life-saver when you are in a hurry and/or don't have the proper ingredients. Instead of flour, this recipe uses bread to make the malpua 'batter.' Wondering how? Well, you first need to cut the bread slices into small pieces and mix them with milk to form a dough. Prepare a stuffing of khoya, sugar, nuts and dry fruits. Make balls of bread dough, flatten and then fill them with this sweet stuffing. Seal all sides and fry them in ghee or oil. Dunk the malpua in classic sugar syrup and serve them hot. Click here for the full recipe

5. Rabri Malpua Recipe

This is the most indulgent malpua on this list. You first need to prepare rabri by adding sugar, saffron, pistachios, almonds and cardamom powder to boiling milk. For the malpua, make a batter by mixing flour, semolina, khoya, powdered sugar, saunf and water. Whisk well until smooth. Fry the malpua in ghee as usual and dip them into a regular sugar syrup. Top it with the rabri prepared earlier and dig in immediately! Click here for the full recipe

Which malpua sounds the tastiest to you? Which are you going to try making first? Let us know in the comments. Happy Holi 2023!

