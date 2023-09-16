Fried Paneer Recipes: Craving a paneer treat but don't know what to cook? Looking for a veg starter that you can make in 20-30 minutes? Tired of the same old snacks during tea time? We've got you back! We have put together a list of delicious paneer snacks that you can easily make at home. Now, all of these are fried paneer recipes, so they are guaranteed to be indulgent and satisfying. From various types of pakoras to creative delicacies, there is a wide variety to choose from. What are you waiting for? Check out the recipes below and find your next favourite paneer recipe.

Here Are 12 Incredible Fried Paneer Recipes You Will Enjoy:

1. Classic Paneer Pakora:

This is an all-time favourite that will never let you down. Paneer pieces are coated in a spiced besan batter and deep-fried until perfectly golden brown. This fried paneer recipe is a lifesaver when you're running short on time. Here's the complete recipe.

2. Amritsari Paneer Pakora:

There are different ways to give a twist to the classic paneer pakora. One yummy option is the Amritsari version. The uniqueness of this fried paneer snack lies in the addition of other types of flour, along with besan. There are extra ingredients for flavour too. Find the recipe here.

3. Tandoori Paneer Pakora:

This Tandoori twist to the regular paneer pakora is a must-try. Extra spices and tandoori masala are added to the besan batter while making this treat. You have to taste it at least once. Read the recipe here.

4. Paneer Chutney Pakora:

In this fried paneer recipe, the paneer pieces are spread with a refreshing hari (green) chutney before being sandwiched together. They are then coated with a besan batter and deep-fried. Intrigued? Click here for the recipe.

5. Paneer Bread Roll:

Along with pakoras, bread rolls are also a popular desi snack you can relish during tea time. This version has a masaledar paneer stuffing. Believe us, once you discover its yumminess, you'll want to make it again and again. Full recipe here.

6. Cheesy Paneer Bread Roll:

Cheese and paneer is a match made in foodie heaven and there are many recipes to prove it. If you want to experience it in a unique way, we recommend cheesy paneer bread rolls. This fried paneer snack may just become a staple in your home. Click here for the step-by-step recipe

7. Paneer Golden Fry:

Need a quick fried paneer recipe? Then this one will come to your rescue. It needs minimal ingredients and can be ready in just 10-15 minutes. You can pair it with any chutney or dip of your choice. Here's the detailed recipe.

8. Paneer Fingers:

Long, crispy paneer fingers are a wonderful option for a party starter. This fried paneer recipe is similar to the paneer golden fry but has more seasonings. Paneer fingers can also be served with several types of dips. Find the full recipe here.

9. Paneer Popcorn:

You may have heard of chicken popcorn, but have you tasted paneer popcorn? If not, you have to try it. This version has desi flavours that you are sure to relish. Find the full recipe here.

10. Paneer Cheese Balls:

Combine the soft goodness of paneer and cheese with this fried paneer recipe. Paneer cheese balls are bound to be a hit with kids. But who's stopping the adults from indulging in them too? Here's the recipe.

11. Corn Flakes Crumbed Paneer:

Tired of breadcrumb-coated snacks? Then give the paneer a crispy outer layer with the help of cornflakes. Sounds fascinating, right? It is sure to impress all those who try it too. See if they can guess what has been used for the coating. Read the full recipe here.

12. Paneer 65:

This is the veg version of the famous South Indian dish, Chicken 65. Here, paneer pieces are marinated and coated with different masalas before being deep-fried. It's the perfect choice for when those spice cravings hit! Watch the recipe video here.

Don't forget to save this list so that you can refer to it whenever you're planning a special meal or a party menu.