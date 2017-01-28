Plavaneeta Borah | Updated: January 28, 2017 10:35 IST
Chicken fillet is readily available in the stores. You can use them to make Indian curries, baked dishes, stuffed chicken, barbecued chicken, among other lip-smacking creations. Just keep a close eye on the time to ensure that you don't overcook the meat because they cook really fast. You really don't have to try too hard with chicken fillet; just a handful of ingredients is all you need to make a satisfying meal.
To get you started, we present out 10 best chicken fillet recipes ranging from crispy Chicken Schnitzdel to the Indian favourite - Pasanda. Go all out!
1. Chicken Cacciatore
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
It's a spicy chicken dish along with mushroom and olives, which add to the taste. Thinly beaten chicken fillets marinated and baked with a tasty wine and tomato sauce.
2. Chicken Schnitzel, Chunky Fries and Chilli Mayonnaise
Recipe by Chef Joey Mathew
Bread crumb coated chicken fillet fried crisp and golden. Serve it with baked chunky potato fries and a chilli mayonnaise to dip it in.
3. Stuffed Chicken Rolls with Pasta
Recipe by Chef Manju Malhi
Succulent chicken fillet stuffed with mushrooms and served along a hot plate of creamy pasta. Comfort food at its best!
4. Chicken Mascarpone
Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia
Chicken breast stuffed with a creamy mascarpone cheese filling. Cooked in the oven or barbecued and served with a white wine sauce.
5. Laksa Chicken Tikka
Recipe by Chef Manisha Bhasin
Marinated in the beautiful flavours of laksa paste and yogurt, chicken pieces are grilled over charcoal fire. A perfect snack to munch on!
6. Pesto Chicken
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
A very light dish which is full of basil's magical flavour. Chicken fillets coated in pesto sauce and baked with tomato rounds and mozzarella cheese.
7. Chicken Villeroy
Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati
Chicken fillets stuffed with a creamy mince and mushroom mixture. Baked and coated in a flavoursome sauce.
8. Escalope of Chicken
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Stuffed with spinach and mozzarella cheese, chicken breast fillets are wrapped in bacon and baked, then served with a cream and sausage sauce. Oh so meaty!
9. Peri Peri Chicken with Mushroom Sauce
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
Chicken fillets marinated in peri peri sauce, and then pan grilled. Served with a mushroom sauce and caramelized onions to make a wholesome meal.
10. Bharwan Chicken Pasanda
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka
This one's a winner on the table. Chicken fillets stuffed with a rich khoya-cheese mixture and drizzled with a luscious coconut-cashew sauce. An array of flavours!