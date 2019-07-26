Monsoon Special: The Ultimate Monsoon Menu For Your Next House Party

We have done all the planning to make sure you put together a great show without any fuss.

House parties are all nice and fun until you have been made in-charge of the food, in which case there is just no room for any goof up. If you are hosting a house party at your place this weekend and are all jitters about the menu, we have got you covered. The monsoons are here in full force and a lot of us are just looking for one excuse to tuck into all things fried and crispy. So how about putting together a menu packing all monsoon essentials? Think: pakodas, chaat and chai. Still wondering how to go about curating the whole monsoon menu? Fret not, we have done all the planning to make sure you put together a great show without any fuss. So, here goes.





Drinks

A monsoon menu without masala chai? Can't happen! Won't happen! This special tea is made with a heart mix of cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. If you are not so much of a tea person, you can always include the crowd-favouritejaljeera. This cumin-based cooler would also help prepare your stomach for the fried frenzy that is to follow.





(Also Read: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Suggests The Best Spices To Add To Your Chai This Monsoon)

Snacks

Now, for snacks, you can really up the ante by including a mix of classics and trying out something new and innovative. You have to include these crispy onion pakodas. If that is too cliched for you, go for theserajma pakodas. Monsoons are as much about pakodas as it is about samosas, so if you have enough time at your hand, try making these mushroom samosas - serve it with mint chutney for best experience. To cut through the greasiness in the spread, you can also include some mixed corns and sprouts chaat. Refreshing and low-cal, this chaat is sure to delight everybody.





(Also Read: Move Over Aloo And Pyaaz Ke Pakode: Here Are 12 Different Pakodas To Savour This Monsoon)





Main Course

For main course, we have some of the best chaat delicacies from around the country. The nip in the air calls for something tangy, loaded and eclectic.Raj kachori,palak patta chaat, aloo tikki and pav bhaaji are some of our best recipes that we think would make your menu worth remembering.





(Also Read: Indian Fast Food: Top 11 Chaat Recipes | Easy Chaat Recipes)





Desserts

Moving on to desserts, we think this delish recipe of jalebi and rabriis sure to leave your friends licking their plates clean. If you can spare so much time, then you can also surprise your guest with this monsoon special - malai ghewar.Making this creamy and delicious honeycomb-like dessert is time consuming, but totally worth it. If you are looking for something quick and iconic, then you can try thisgulab jamun recipe.





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Dessert Recipes | Popular Indian Dessert Recipes)





Now, that you have your fully planned menu and all the recipes, start preparing already. It is always a good idea to have a look over the ingredients and start stocking up. It may help you avoid the last minute fuss.





Wish you a happy monsoon and a very happy weekend!















