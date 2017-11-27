SEARCH
10 Best Veg Recipes in Hindi

   November 27, 2017

10 Best Veg Recipes in Hindi
Highlights
  • Matar ke Kabab is a perfect starter for vegetarian meal.
  • Try a healthy recipe with bell pepper and barley
  • Mushroom masala toast is a perfect Sunday morning special.
Confused about what to prepare and your guests are arriving anytime now? During this season, a variety of fresh  and colorful veggies are available in the market, so what are you waiting for? Get hold of fresh seasonal veggies and prepare some delightful meals for your guests and family members. Oh! But you got bored preparing the same old food and want some change? No need to worry because we’ve got a list of some lip smacking recipes that are easy to cook and will also break the monotony of the same old stuff you’ve eating at home. 

1. Matar ke Kabab

Matar ke kabab is a perfect starter for a vegetarian meal which can be eaten with a variety of chutneys adding to the taste. The combination of these healthy vegetables and exotic flavors of spinach, peas and winter expert ginger, makes a mouth-watering veg dish, which will make a non-veg fan also to love it. 

meals
Matar ke Kabab is a perfect starter for vegetarian meal. Photo Credit: Istock

2. Wholegrain (Atta) Pizza

Beautifully decorated colorful veggies with a delightful topping of tomato sauce and cheese on a flat bread, pizza is favorite for many of us. But all the diet conscious people keep a distance from it as the main ingredient in it is all-purpose flour (maida) which may make it a very heavy meal, not to mention other side effects of eating ‘maida’ on a regular basis.  We’ve got a Wholegrain Atta recipe here which is easy to make, now enjoy delicious slices of home made pizza without worrying about anything. 
 
pizza
Wholegrain (Atta) Pizza is best for diet conscious people. Photo Credit: Istock

3. Kashmiri Paneer

One of the most loved curries and a an important component of any vegetarian spread is a paneer gravy dish. Whether it is guests or your children everybody wants paneer on important occasions. If you are bored already of the usual matar paneer and palak paneer, then try this paneer dish straight from the hills of Kashmir
 
paneer
Kashmiri Paneer with a touch of Kashmir. Photo Credit: Istock

4. Chilli Gobi

Indo-chinese dishes are always a hit, be it for a party or a weekend meal at home. This spicy gobi (cauliflower) recipe is easy to prepare and needs nothing more than your daily masalas. Your star dish for tonight can be ready in just about 30 minutes. 
 
meal
Chilli Gobi is an Indo-Chinese recipe.. Photo Credit: Istock

5. Pesarattu (green gram dosa)

This recipe is a stunning idea for your breakfast table, bringing with it a South Indian touch with a different flavor. It needs two extra ingredients, mong daal (green gram) and dhania (coriander leaves), and gives the dosa a delightful taste. Try it this Sunday
 
dosa
Pesarattu (green gram dosa), a south Indian touch with different flavor. Photo Credit: Istock

6. Bell Pepper Stuffed With Barley

Bell peppers are commonly found in all vegetable stalls during the winter months. Barley is a wonderful millet and is known for its many health benefits. This recipe combines the two for a stunning result which is quick and healthy. You can even use capsicum instead of bell peppers in this recipe. 
 
meal
Bell Pepper Stuffed With Barley, a quick and healthy recipe. Photo Credit: Istock

7. Mushroom Masala Toast 

Having a toast in the morning with a glass of fresh juice is a common practice in many parts of the world. But why have a plain toast, when you can add taste to your toast with mushroom! Mushroom toast would be a perfect Sunday morning special for your kids and family.
 
toast
Mushroom Masala Toast is a perfect Sunday morning special. Photo Credit: Istock

8. Kashmiri Khatte Baigan

If your kids, like many others, don’t like the taste of baigan (eggplant/brinjal) then you should probably give this recipe a try. Make it with a little less chilli if you like, the but the khatta-chatpata taste is likely to be a hit with everyone at home, including the little ones. Cardamom, cinnamon, onions, tomato, and coriander powder are some of the ingredients that play a major role making this delightful dish.
 
meal
Kashmiri Khatte Baigan is a must try. Photo Credit: Istock

9. Hing aur Dhaniya ke Chatpate Aloo​

A tasty aloo dish never fails to impress. Its easy and simple to make, and equally tasty so your guests will keep wanting more. A common among Punjabi dish, this dish is a hit anytime of the year.
 
meal
Hing aur Dhaniya ke Chatpate Aloonever fails to impress. Photo Credit: Istock

10. Masala Chana
 
Say bye-bye to chips, biscuits, pies and other unhealthy snacks and say hello to healthy snacking with this lip-smacking dish. Chana with a little tadka and some spices is a perfect snack for the evenings. 
 
meal
Masala Chana is a healthy snack. Photo Credit: Istock

So these are some delicious recipes for you to try, now go and start preparing one of them for your next meal. We know its tough to decide what to make and what to drop as they all seem super tasty and easy. Happy Cooking!

