Starting with the munchies, you can make traditional treats like murukku and banana chips or try some short eats, such as variations of idli that prove to be not just healthy but lip-smacking too. Imagine mini masala idlis that you can even serve with cocktails or stuffed idlis with hot filter coffee. Then of course there are different kinds of vada to satisfy your hunger pangs like medu vada, masala vada, maddur vada, parippu vada, thavala vada, and the like. Play around with the batter and spices and there's no end to what you can create. If you are looking for local delicacies, try your hands at ragi mudde, aloo bonda, punugulu, paniyaram, among others. For non-vegetarians, you can feast on the most-loved chicken 65, fish fry, fried prawns, and mutton roast.
If talks of all these food have got you hungry, it's time to head to the kitchen and cook your favourite treats. We present our 10 best South Indian snacks recipes to get you started -
1. Murukku
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
This South Indian snack is extremely popular across all household. It is crunch, spicy and perfect to munch on when hunger pangs kick in.
2. Punugulu
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Punugulu is a famous street food from Andhra Pradesh made with idli or dosa batter. Onions, coriander leaves, yogurt, idli mixture mixed together to form a thick batter and deep fried till golden.
A healthy Udipi snack and breakfast option with a stuffing of dal, nuts and vegetables. A light meal to enjoy!
4. Chicken 65 Kerala Style
Recipe by Chef Sebastian Abraham
This is a Kerala-style Chicken 65 from Zambar - the sort of dish that can set your mouth on fire, make your heart beat faster and kick the usual bread-coated fried chicken to the curb.
5. Pesarattu
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Pesarattu is a dosa-like preparation native to Andhra Pradesh. It is made with green gram eaten as a snack or a breakfast meal.
6. Vermicelli Upma
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
Try this quick and health snack next time you are hit by a sudden hunger attack. It's light yet flavourful.
7. Aloo Bonda
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
A popular tea time snack! Potatoes mashed with salt, chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice and deep fried. Served with a tangy green chutney.
These banana chips fried in coconut oil are perfect to snack on while watching the rains. They are best stored in an air tight container and can last for days.
9. Kerala Fried Prawns
Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew
Prawn fry is considered to be the signature dish of Kerala. Fresh prawns fried crisp in coconut oil, with the aroma of mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric and chillies.
10. Medhu Vada
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
A crisp South Indian snack best goes with coconut chutney.